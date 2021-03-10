Vinka’s pregnancy photo irks critics

By Ahmad Muto

Vinka’s pregnancy photo has left social media wondering the length she went to one, hide the photos for such a longtime and two, how she managed to get her swollen legs during pregnancy in high heels just for a photoshoot.

According to her critics, since had safely kept the photo, she had no reason to share on social media because they are embarrassing arguing that there is no way she is going to be proud of it when all the clout chasing is done, age has caught up with here and her career is on the back burner.

From telling her such photos should strictly be for husbands to reminding that one day she will be a grandmother, the sentiments came in variety.

Rahma Sseanga: “This isn’t fun at all, ladies you should stop this kind of nonsense.. your body is only for your husband. What are we teaching the future generations??? We’re the mothers of all nations, we’re respected and loved. So let’s live as an example to our children.”

Muhumuza Adolph: “The year is 2063 and these are grandmothers to some Ministers and Reverends. Celebrity status vanish but values for future generation remain behind for hundreds of years. I don’t think some children in future will be proud of what their folks did on social media for likes.”

Bulwa Denis: “Keep your body privacy to your husband alone not the public please. Also mind about the children who use facebook.”

And those who particularly got surprised seeing the length she went to wear a pair of high heels yet her legs were swollen couldn’t fail to point it out.

Dorah Banks: “Bambi look what pregnancy did your legs eeeeh Vinka but ela tewapowa yakaka da shoes in da gagulu.”

Kellen Patience: “I can see the swollen feet, happy women’s day darling!”

Racheal Mbeiza: “How many have noticed the legs and are checked to see what ur seeing.”

Twitter: @MUTOHD