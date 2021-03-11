Bebe Cool offers Sh1M for identity of monster filmed battering child

By Ahmad Muto

Singer Bebe Cool has joined the online crusaders that have condemned the acts of a woman, that in a viral video is seen whipping a child with a cane. To the fury of many, she steps, kicks, lifts and drops the child asking him to lie down.

Bebe Cool shared the video with the caption: “This is so sad, we just celebrated women’s day and this is what we have somewhere in Uganda. Let’s all save this baby by looking for this beast and hand it to the police. My offer is 1 million Uganda shillings to whoever locates her and informs the nearest police. Once police has the culprit, call on 0776983199 to get your prize.”

Also to the anger of many, there was a person recording the video instead of going to help. Therefore, they argued that both the woman and the person who recorded the video should be penalized.

Joan Anena: “How can someone be comfortable taking video of such inhumane treatment of a child? The videographer should be arrested too, our society has been very toxic that we don’t care about what others go through.”

Enrique Kun: “The people who stand around and record such merciless and heartless acts without tryna help or calling in police ….My God this is very disturbing & very uncomfy to watch!!!!”

