John Blaq and Lutalo out new collaboration

By Paul Waiswa

With the new hope concerning the opening and lifting of the ban from the entertainment industry after the discovery of the Covid-19 vaccine, singers seem to be well equipped with enough lyrics based on the duration close to a year spent in the lockdown that rendered the majority ample time, day and nights in studios working on various song projects.

Among them is John Blaq who recently dropped his love ballad collaboration song dubbed ‘sitidde’ with Chris Evans. A few weeks after spotting its viability, views, and downloads, John Blaq has not given the audience space as he has dropped another ballad dubbed ‘Tokutula’, featuring David Lutalo. The love song with its video out and in circulation has started gaining media attention a few hours after release.

However, the song might have interfered with Lutalo’s music schedule because he has his latest love song titled Phoebe that according to a close source from the camp said was supposed to be released early this month. In the song, Lutalo praises a village girl who did not disappoint him when proposed. In the new song, the two gurus did their best vocally, lyrically, and hence outing a song that has taken on the minds of the fanatics, some believing and anticipating it to be the song of the year.