Mc Kats gushes about new lover at surprise birthday

By Paul Waiswa

MC Kats (Edwin katamba) has been hot by the love bug and is spending to the last penny. He literary drained his vbank accounts to ensure his new girlfriend, TV presenter Caroline Marcah had a memorable 25th birthday on March 10.

The occasion that went down at Mackinnon Suites, Nakasero ended upwell besides the organizer and funder mockingly claiming to have been left bankrupt.

Recently, Caroline Marcah declined to give any comment regarding her relationship with MC Kats following the latter’s International Women’s Day celebration post that he put up across his social media pages.