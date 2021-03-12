Bebe Cool trolled for attacking government

By Bayan Nalubwama

Musician Bebe Cool yesterday showed dissatisfaction towards the Ugandan government and at the Ministry of Education and Sports in particular.

This was after the Ugandan government showed no concern towards a group of young talented footballers who missed writing their senior four final exams after they chose to represent Uganda at the U-20 Africa Cup Of Nations (AFCON) that happened in Nouakchott on Saturday.

Among the young players who represented Uganda at the just concluded continental championship is Bebe Cool’s son Alpha Thierry Ssali.

Bebe also pointed out that the government has never had plans to support tertiary graduates. Still wondering why the government has not returned the favor through organising special exams so that the ballers’ parents don’t pay an extra year of fees, trolls came in, told Ssali that he is only concerned because his Son is one of those who missed out on the papers.



Mukiibi Joy Liverpool: “You come out because he’s your son. Singa tabadde wuwo wanditugambye nti Government kyekoze kirungi nyo. Shame upon you Mr Bebe Cool.”

Mukebete Da Comedian: “A monkey laughed when someone was cutting the Forest until the cutter reached the tree on which the monkey was standing then it remembered to cry. Ekirungi weddira Nkima, otegedde kyengamba.

” Johnson Mulefu: “So you are writing all this because your son missed Exams.? Hope you are not trying to be selfish. The bigger picture here is that, all government institutions needs to be overhauled for better services to every citizen in different categories.”

Namugenyi Brenda: “Ehhh someone wanted the exams to be postponed for his son’s sake.” It is the first time in years singer Bebe Cool has expressed dissatisfaction with the government.



