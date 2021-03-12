Bobi Wine copied Phily Lutaaya

By Ahmad Muto

According to singer Pallaso, Bobi Wine copied a lot from late singer Phily Bongole Lutaaya and he has also learnt a lot from him making him one of his favourite artistes, but not one of those he looks forward to collaborating with.

He instead named Juliana Kanyomozi as the artiste he looks forward to collaborating with. “I yearn for a Juliana collaboration. But I like Sebatta’s poetry too. Listening to his music makes me realize geniuses existed before. Madoxx is also a good one,” he said

. Then he stung those saying they stole the late Mowzey Radio’s songs explaining that because they all came out of Leone Island, they all sing a particular way.

He claims to have taught Radio how to hold a microphone, that because when he joined them, him and Weasel were already stars.

“Let me tell you, I am the one who taught Radio how to hold the microphone. When he came, he knew nothing, me and Weasel were already stars. But there are also many things we learnt from him,” added. Pallaso said so during an interview with a local radio station.