Comedian Eric Omondi arrested, fans react

By Ahmad Muto

Kenyan comedian Eric Omondi was picked by the Kenyan police on Thursday, March 11 after his Wife Material reality show, second season fell on the wrong side of the law; two of the contestants got into a fight.

Omondi has been accused of violating the provisions of the films and stage plays Act for lacking the approval from the Kenyan Films Classification Board to distribute his shows. He was arrested alongside the entire cast of the show.

His fans on social media however, reacted to the news with different views. A section vowed to continue supporting him calling the arrest unwarranted because there are many other worse shows and films that have never been brought to book

. Then there were those that felt he had gone too far, airing explicit content online. C_Idah tweeted: “Eric is really doing a nice work…..why do you people pretend to be holy yet you watch such content in some foreigners movies…..This is like a reality show where different part of the world do act and we do watch…… instead of supporting you wanna bring him down,sad.”

David Omondi: “Good Job Sir. If it’s possible his studio should also be closed. It’s a brothel. Encouraging sexual objectification of women.” The first season of the show was a success.