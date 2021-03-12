DaddyAndre responds to Andele music video critics

By Ahmad Muto

Singer and music producer Daddy Andre has responded to critics bashing his new ‘Adele’ music video saying it is okay because it is his.

He said Ugandans are in the habit of getting used to a particular way of doing things that when a new one is introduced, they aren’t ready to appreciate.

“It is okay if people have refused to accept my Andele video. It is mine. Don’t you people like new things? Should all of them be the same all the time? I wrote the song. Do you know its meaning? The video had to be shot like that to bring out its meaning,” he explained.

He added that the same people busy criticizing the video are going to copy the concept in less than a month from now. “It is not good to criticize something you know nothing about. People are to learn, give it time, soon they will copy the exact concept. ‘Andele’ is a Spanish word, not like they assumed it was about me.”

The music video was released last week and critics were not impressed to the point of asking him to release another.

According to them, he looks shabby and unprepared in the video, also kept a lot of distance from Nina Roz as if he was collaborating with a foreign artiste among many other reasons. Twitter: @MUTOHD