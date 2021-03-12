Sheilah Gashumba desperate to get back on TV

By Ahmad Muto

Socialite Sheilah Gashumba has revealed that she has plans of getting back on television with something she has been working on for sometime now.

According to her, she has her own production, has sponsors ready but just buying time. “I already secured my bag. And I am managing my schedules, not things of waking up and running that I have a show at 5pm. All TVs are the same,” she said.

She said all local TV stations are the same, the reason she doesn’t watch any and therefore would rather be on BET Africa, MTV or have a reality show on Netflix.

It is important to note that in July 2020, she launched a show called “God’s Plan & Gash Lounge” that never came to pass after massively hyping it on social media. She made the revelation while appearing on a Youtube podcast. Twitter: @MUTOHD