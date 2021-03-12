Tina fierce stings Rudende

By Ahmad Muto

Media personality Tinafierce has poked radio host, Rudende, her one time work nemesis saying he has been on radio like forever and his ideology is now stale, not capable of getting the numbers up for any radio station.

She argued that people like him that have been around much longer should create space for young talent because they are no longer in sync with this generation.

Rudende was unveiled last week as Karitas’ co-host at Nxt Radio. “Some radio presenters fail to capture the audience because they live in a world where they live in different worlds. You are going to listen to Rudende and wonder if you are from the same planet. Rudy should consider becoming a consultant. It is time up. Why should it always be Joel Isabirye helping people set up radios,” she asked.

She added that Rudende comes from the generation of Fatboy, Karitas, Crystal who should only host radio shows on Thursdays when they are doing throwbacks.

“What does Karitas have to tell us. I would listen to her doing throwback Thursday. Infact all them, Fatboy, Mitch, Crystal should work only on Thursdays not the whole week.” Tinafierce and Rudende didn’t have a good relationship after he refused to rate her when she replaced Mary Luswata as the Scoop on Scoop host on Urban TV years ago.

