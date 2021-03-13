Artfield Institute of Design celebrates its women

By Kampala Sun writer

Where are all the women? It’s a question that comes up time and time again in conversation with animators and animation studios alike.

According to Mary Kirabo, a 3D lecturer at Naguru- based Artfield Institute of Design, it is soon becoming an obsolete question as an increasing number of animation students are women.

She says there is a deliberate effort to encourage women to embrace the art and the dividends are paying off. To commemorate the International Women’s Day, the institute chose to celebrate its women (students, staff and lecturers) in a special way.

The Artfield Institute of Design celebrated its female on Women’s Day (photo: courtesy)

There was a special breakfast prepared by the boys and this was followed by a special pampering session.

Chris Wasswa, the Country Resident Director at Artfield Institute of Design revealed that there was every special reason to celebrate the women who are excelling in what was previously deemed a male dominated field.

He reveals that Artfield Institute of Design that has produced excellent students in graphics design, Animation, Architectural Visualisation, Multimedia, Photography and Motion Design over the past decade has experienced an increase in the influx of women.

There is an increased number of women involved in Animation and Graphics design (photo: courtesy)

He further reveals that they celebrated their female counterparts in accordance to the United Nations (UN) theme on Women’s Day 2021 which was: ‘Women in leadership: Achieving an equal future in a COVID-19 world.’

The female scholars and lecturers underwent special pampering on Women’s day

“This year’s International Women’s Day is like no other. As countries and communities start to slowly recover from a devastating pandemic, we have the chance to finally end the exclusion and marginalization of women and girls,” he said.

He expressed confidence about producing female experts who can shake the industry.