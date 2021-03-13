GNL never wrote me songs – Navio

By Ahmad Muto

Multi award winning rapper, Navio reacted to GNL’s claims that he wrote some of Navio’s hit songs. During an interview last week on a local television station, GNL said he wrote Navio’s ‘Ngalo’ and ‘Bugumu’ but instead of giving him credit, he was being ridiculed.

Navio has responded.

According to him, ‘Ngalo’ was written two years before he met GNL. And on ‘Bugumu’ he only added a verse towards the end. While on ‘Saloni’ they each wrote their verses and it was a collaboration.

“He claims he wrote my song ‘Ngalo’ but it was written two years before we met. ‘Bugumu’ was a complete song. Mesach Semakula was in studio with producer Washington. I had completed the song, he just added lines at the end. Besides, it is 98% in English. Does he rap in English? ‘Saloni’ was a collaboration. He did his verse I did mine,” he explained.

Navio also wondered why every time someone says they helped, like he said he helped GNL with his first song ‘Soda’ people become defensive as if it is a bad thing. That he was also helped when starting out.

“Steve Jean in an interview about six months ago said he gave us (KlearKut) our first song and I didn’t take it the wrong way. They could have invested their money in their children, it meant they had respect for our talent. And there is no shame in it,” he added.

@MUTOHD