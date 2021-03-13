Kaluuya nominated for a BAFTA award

By Ahmad Muto

British born Ugandan actor, Daniel Kaluuya has scored yet another nomination; Supporting actor in the BAFTA Film Awards for his role in the ‘Judas and the Black Messiah’ film days after winning a Golden Globe award.

BAFTA bowed to pressure following outrage after the last award, advocating for diversity. They have now unveiled a highly diverse nominations list, with 16 of the 24 acting nominees this year coming from ethnic minority groups. Not a single actor of colour was nominated last year, so the British Academy had faced pressure to diversify this year’s nominees.

On the list also are Riz Ahmed, Dominique Fishback, Tahar Rahim and Bukky Bakray among the 16 nominees from ethnic minority backgrounds in acting categories.

The winners will be announced at a ceremony without a live audience on April 11.

