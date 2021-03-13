Pallaso to receive YouTube award

By Ahmad Muto

Singer Pallaso is over the moon after receiving a Youtube notification that he has qualified for a YouTube award. “Pallaso, get ready for your Silver Award,” the message from YouTube read. The silver award is the first award the video sharing site gives creators for garnering 100, 000 subscribers.

He wrote: “Thank you everyone from my very first subscriber. Thank you @youtube for this award. It marks a major milestone in my career. I can’t wait to receive it.”

According to his fans, their artistes has worked hard over the years and therefore very deserving of the award. His channel has 120,000 subscribers with his last big project ’Malamu’ notching close to 2 million views in four months.

The silver award will put Pallaso in the category of Sheebah, Spice Diana, Masaka Kids Africana, Eddy Kenzo among others that have received awards in the recent past.

