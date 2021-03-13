RnB youngster Julius Sese releases first album, Scars

By Alex Balimwikungu

Buzzed-about newcomer and “one of RnB’s most promising young stars, ” Julius Sese releases his first studio album SCARS.

The album features 10 songs, including acclaimed singles “Perfect imperfection” and “He loves me”. SCARS is available on CD and all digital streaming platforms.

A prolific songwriter, Sese wrote the songs on the album generously and courageously sharing his stories, feelings and his heart with the world. The lyrics rooted in messages of honesty, thoughtfulness and authenticity showcase an inspiring self-awareness, empowering others with his strength through vulnerability.

“Scars” is the power I found when I felt powerless. In making this album, I allowed myself to arrive at a place where I feel empowered and fulfilled. I’m very proud of what I’ve achieved on my debut album and to be in this position, after the year that has been, I feel nothing but gratitude and excitement. I am proud of every piece of this record and the people that have helped bring it to fruition.” Julius Sese said

Already having co-written music featured in the hit online series A Ka Dope Stars Season 1, the electric performer has earned a host of recognition as a rising star, being named on “ones to watch ” lists. He’s performed at the Jazz and All Music Safari sharing the stage with renown artists Jonathan Butler (SA) Mya (US), Alikiba (TZ), Gogosimo Band (KE), and also performed for 1500 heads of states and CEOs at the Partner’s Forum in New Delhi 2018. At the same competition, he co-wrote and sang a song about maternal and children’s health with the U.N. ambassador for Norway, Abalone Melese.