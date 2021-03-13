Santana slams local music video directors

By Ahmad Muto

According to rapper Santana, Ugandan music directors have totally lost their creativity that every music video they direct can’t be separated from the previous one. He argued that the directors have abandoned having story lines the reason they have become very predictable.

“Now I know every video is going to have a bunch of girls standing like statues. Directors need to start having storylines. I noticed they don’t do that anymore. The monotony is hard to miss,” he said.

However, he noted that the local movie directors have left music video directors miles behind because he checked out the likes of Mathew Nabwiso that are redefining the local movie industry.

“They should learn from the local videographers like the Mathew Nabwisos. They have done a good job. Nice storylines and their entire craft look so good. I have been to cinemas and combed through their stuff on YouTube. We have gone beyond the level that people used to say if Genevieve is not acting, I am not watching,” he explained.

