By Bayan Nalubwama

After months of speculation, singer Sheebah Karungi has been named as the new fficial brand ambassador of Jesa Dairy Limited.

Jesa, a reknown company dealing in milk products such as yogurt apparently figured the ‘Ninda’ hit maker would make an excellent ambassador alongside musicians Rema Namakula and Fik Fameica.

Jesa posted on its Facebook to confirm deal their with Sheebah job.