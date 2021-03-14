Spice Diana’s closeness to Gravity keeps fans guessing

By Hussein Kiganda

Fans from Gravity and Spice Diana teams are questioning the closeness that the two artists share lately. .

On Saturday, Gravity Omutujju posted some photos on his social media handle. In the photos, Gravity stands romantically with Spice Diana.

Responding to the photos, some of their fans worried about what was coming next.

Others thought they already shared bedsheets and others thought they were soon surprising us with secret kukyaala like Nina Rose and Daddy Andre.

“Mbu young sister mgawamalya. Mulekelawo tumanyiila, mumala bakozesa nemubayita bamwanyinazi Spice,” Don Lucky wrote.

“Even Daddy Andre once called Nina sister,” Brenda Kwagala commented on Gravity’s post.

“You call her cic will end like Daddy Andre wiz Nina Rose mbu cic wange,” Zabali Saudah replied to the post.

“Ne Daddy Andrew bwatyo bwe yasoka,” Kakiiro Juliet’s submission read.

However, away from worrying about the two, some noted the fact that Gravity Omutujju was picking. They thought he was shielding his erected tuber.

“Gravity, what were you holding in that pocket?”, Kenny Beats If wrote.

“Hope the pocketing has assisted you too much”, Boosi Gerald wrote.

“Only legends will understand why Gravity’s hand is in the pocket,” Eriku Alfred said.

“We all know why you are pocketing…toyagala tulabe nti omuntu wawansi Tali bulungi,” Real Uganda wrote.