Peter Rhymer reveals his ideal woman in newly dropped colorful ‘Ugandan girl’ visuals

By Paul Waiswa

United Kingdom based Ugandan sensational rapper Peter Rhymer and Laxzy Mover linked up on a brand new song titled ‘Ugandan girl’.

In the song, the two sing about how they appreciate the beauty of Ugandan girl. In the newly released video, fast rising rapper Peter Rhymer clearly tells the story of his ideal woman he would want to settle down with. He goes on to appreciate the beauty of the Ugandan girl. He added that the Ugandan girl should be his. He sees the Ugandan girl as his dream woman. It is just a song for the lovers.

In the Video, the singer is so ahead to show the beautiful nature of Uganda. Some parts of the song were shot on the lake side.

‘Ugandan girl’ hit song was written by the two creative singers, produced by Isaih Prophet at Pop Records in Makindye.

The song is already a talk of town amongst music lovers. A section of Ugandan music stakeholders have placed the song as the best well produced hit 2021. It has raised the bar so high in the industry so far. On a daily basis, Ugandan Radio stations and TVs, can never go an hour without playing the song.

The visuals by Charz FX clearly shows how he has never lacked in terms of color and proper lighting. The video vixen as well play their roles quite excitingly.

Take a gaze at the video below: