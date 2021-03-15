Sheebah Karungi’s Jesa endorsement a bad move- fans

By Hussein Kiganda

Some social media followers have criticized Jesa Dairy Farm’s move to endorse Sheebah as one of their brand ambassadors.

They claim she is not suitable for the endorsement because she is not a mother yet Jesa’s major campaign is about milk for a family.



“I for one have no problem with Queen Sheebah but however I guess this was a wrong move replacing Rema with her. If only she had a child or children, we would rejoice but anyway let’s see how it goes,” Eunice A Caroline wrote.

“Children love your products so you need a celebrity who is a mother so as to bring out the best,” Mutoni M Gasana wrote.

“I think Jessa has changed from family to only slay queens… because Rema and her kid portrayed the #family image…that Jesa is good for mother and kids,” Hildah Hilz.



However, there are some who thought that Jesa milk is for all and therefore it doesn’t matter whether Sheebah has a child or not.

“I don’t think it’s only the kids and mothers who enjoy Jesa products. There are also different categories of people. Sheebah congratulations,” Mina Amina wrote.

Some also thought that the farm has used too many of ambassadors and it looks too desperate for publicity. One of them asked Jesa how many people were ambassadors the firm explained.

“Nakyanzi Violah, Sheebah and Rema are the brand ambassadors,” Jesa farm replied.

Upon this, several others were triggered to say that the many ambassadors were confusing them and others asked whether the farm was planning on becoming an artist promotion company.

A few days ago, Rema posted a congratulating message on her social media handles to Sheebah, welcoming her to the Jesa Dairy Farm’s family. But fans still found fault with it.

“Your welcoming her with your lips not in your heart,” a fan commented.