Bobi Wine’s brother welcomes first born, appreciates mothers

By Musa Ssemwanga

Early this week, the Firebase crew singer Bugembe Ivan Sentamu alias Dax Vibez and fiancé welcomed their first born.

While they have not shared the name of their newborn yet, The ‘Nze Wuwo’ singer did confirm that they are parents to a baby boy via his face book page.

‘Wow i am now a father, it’s a boy…. It’s been the power of the almighty, I now respect Women a million times more’ he posted.

Being a month of celebrating Women World all over, the dreadlocked singer also revealed how his appreciation for mother’s all over the world has reached new heights and multiplied by a million times.

This news comes after another local singer Grace Khan had confessed in a face book post how he had fallen for the singer.

The two weeks back were seen attending wedding ceremonies together and many thought that it wouldn’t be long before we can officially refer to them as a certified couple.

According to the body language and her smile and caption on the picture, Grace seemed to have finally moved on and happy.

“Be grateful for each new day and appreciate those that ride along with you in every situation. Wedding vibes with my Nigga” She posted a while ago.