Chameoleone puzzled as Radio family snubs memorial service

By Ahmad Muto

The family of late singer Mowzey Radio snubbed the memorial service that was organized for him and the late AK 47 by the Mayanja family over the weekend.

At the service held at St Matia Mulumba in Old Kampala, the Mayanja family, their relatives and friends are the only ones that showed up to commiserate with the family marking six years since AK 47’s death

His siblings and mother; Proscovia Mayanja, Jose Chameleone, Pallaso, Weasel and were all present bearing gifts for the church that included money, bananas among other merchandise.

On Radio’s family not showing up, Chameleone said they were informed and were expecting them. But now he is going to their home in Kagga to ask the family members about their absence.

