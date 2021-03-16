Eezy defends self against song theft allegations

By Ahmad Muto

Sensational singer Eric Opoka popularly known as Eezy of the ‘Tumbiza sound’ fame has defended himself against allegations of song theft that were brought to life last week by singer Tristan.

He accused Eezy of conniving with his producer to rip off his song ‘Sitama’ that they used to create their own version titled ‘Wulira Omuziki.’

According to Eezy, his producer shared with him a riddim, the reason their songs are different except for the beat. He noted that he is hurt because he is friends with Tristan who could just have given him a call instead of running to the media.

“My producer gave me the beat saying it is a riddim. If you listen, I sang about a different thing and so did he. They are not similar in any way except for the beat. I know the artiste claiming because he records from our Panda Studio. I am hurt that he didn’t come to me to share his concern but ran to the press.” Eezy explained.

Eezy added that he was not upset when his ‘Tumbiza sound’ got tweaked to ‘Gendeza sound’ by another artiste without his permission and so artistes should learn from him. Tristan allegedly filed a case against Eezy at Katwe Police station last week. Twitter: @MUTOHD