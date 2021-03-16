Fatboy accuses Rema of ruining kukyala

By Ahmad Muto

Media personality James Onen aka Fatboy has accused singer Rema Namakula of spoiling the idea of kukyala by making it an extravagant undertaking.

According to him, he knew it as just a man showing his face to the fiancée’s parents. “I thought kukyaala is just supposed to be a simple informal visit to the girls home to say hi to her parents. Now look at this. It has turned into a big thing! It wasn’t like that before. Girl Child, stop over making simple things a big deal. I blame Rema,” he shared his frustration.

Rema introduced Hamza in October 2019 in what social media branded an ‘extravagant ceremony’ because of the logistics and people involved. The argument gravitated towards the peer pressure and love for big ceremonies, not marriage.

Fahad Bruhan: “Girl child wants to have a kukyala, wedding, but they don’t want to get married.” Bob Mike: “The girl child now values ceremonies more than marriage itself.” Jonan Rwangarama: “Hahaha, girls have peer pressure…never underestimate the power of her friends, after Rema.” Twitter: @MUTOHD