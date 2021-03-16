Fresh Daddy is a clown – Sendi to Aganaga

By Ahmad Muto

Entertainment critic, Eddy Sendi didn’t restrain his tongue when he met singer Khalifa Aganaga on a local television show.

He told him that his artiste, Fresh Daddy, signed under his label Bad Character is nothing but a clown.

He explained that the ‘Mazike’ singer reminds him of some ‘dikula’ that had a really bad relationship with Paul Kafeero in the 90s. That he was not talented but could dress funny like a clown and force himself on people.

However, Aganaga in his defence argued that for him music is a business and as an entrepreneur, he placed his bet on Fresh Daddy because he was the hottest artiste of the moment. He also added that if artiste managers feel he wasn’t fit, they failed to help their artistes release good music that would send his singer into oblivion.

“I got into the music business to make money so I never work with any artiste who is not going to bring me money. I am an entrepreneur. I picked Fresh Daddy because at that time he was the hottest thing in town. Those saying I brought a clown are bad managers who couldn’t bring artistes that could get Fresh daddy off the scene. I wrote his songs myself,” said Aganaga. Twitter: @MUTOHD