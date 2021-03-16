Fun Factory’s Namanda discharged from hospital

By Musa Ssemwanga

Several people are said to have been evacuated to hospital after the ceiling of the building that houses Fido Dido along Kampala road collapsed on yesterday (Monday).

Most of the victims of this afternoon accident were members of the House of Rest Church who had converged in the theatre for lunch hour prayers. Among the victims was Fun Factory’s Namanda Kiwanuka who sustained minor injuries and suffered trauma.

She has however been discharged from St. Catherine Hospital on Buganda Road and continues to receive treatment from home. “She was not directly hit but she was severally traumatized. After several hours in hospital she was discharged and we continue to pray for her,” said Hannington Bugingo, a director at Theatre Factory, on Tuesday morning.

The cause of this building’s collapse in not yet known but eye witnesses purported that a technician had climbed into the ceiling after power went off only to come tumbling down. However, by the time of filing this story, police sources said 15 people had so far been pulled out of the debris and taken to Mulago National Referral Hospital. One person is said to have died.

