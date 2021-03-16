Fun factory’s Veronica Namanda among Fido Dido victims

By Musa Ssemwanga

Several people were evacuated to hospital after the ceiling of the building that houses Fido Dido along Kampala road collapsed on Monday.

Most of the victims of this afternoon accident were members of the House of Rest church who had converged in one of the rooms for lunch hour prayers.

Among the victims was Fun Factory’s Namanda Kiwanuka who is currently hospitalized after sustaining minor injuries.

The administrator for their Comedy group Face book page posted ‘ We thank God for Namanda Kiwanuka’s Life.

She was attending Lunch time prayers at Fidodido when the Ceiling collapsed onto the congregation.God has given her another chance to Live!

We pray for Healing for all those that were caught up in this Tragedy!

The cause of this building’s collapse in not yet known but eye witnesses purported that a technician had climbed in the ceiling after power went off only to come down tumbling with the ceiling.

However, by the time of filing this story, police sources said 15 people had so far been pulled out of the debris and taken to Mulago National Referral Hospital. One person was confirmed dead.