Kaluuya nominated in the Oscars

By Ahmad Muto

British born Ugandan actor Daniel Kaluuya has yet again received an Oscar nomination over a week after a Golden Globe and a day after receiving a BAFTA nomination.

The Oscar nominations list was announced on Monday, March 15. Kaluuya has been nominated for his role in the ‘Judas and Black Messiah’ where he portrayed Black Panther chairman Fred Hampton before his death at 21 in an FBI raid. In a written statement, Kaluuya shared his excitement.

“Today, I am humbled to be nominated for portraying a man whose principles I deeply respect and for guiding me to walk in his footsteps. With the blessing of Chairman Fred Hampton’s family, and the unwavering support from Ryan Coogler, Shaka King and Charles King, and the cast led by LaKeith Stanfield and Dominique Fishback, I became a vessel for Chairman Fred’s spirit at a time when we need his rally cry for equality and justice more than ever.

I commend my fellow nominees for their impressive work. To be seen and celebrated by my peers in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences is beautifully humbling and I am deeply grateful. Thank you.”

The 93rd Academy Awards ceremony will happen on Sunday, April 25. Kaluuya’s relatives live in Makindye, a Kampala city suburb, but he does not visit often, the last time being a few years ago. He was set to return to premier his movie ‘Queen and Slim’ in Uganda, but it was cancelled because of covid-19. His parents are Damalie Namusoke and Stephen Kaluuya. Twitter: @MUTOHD