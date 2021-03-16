Kenyan Musician dies from Brain Tumor

By Musa Ssemwanga

The Kenyan music industry is mourning the demise of Christian Longomba the one half of the Longombas singing duo – which ruled the Kenyan music scene years gone.

Christian, who impacted the Kenyan showbiz scene together with his twin brother Lovi Longomba, died on Saturday after a long struggle with brain tumour.

According to his sister Jessy Jones, Christian, 37, who had been in and out of hospital, died in Los Angeles, US.

Bottom of Form The musician had undergone a surgery in May 2015, and a second one after doctors found blood clots in his brain.

Joining hundreds of fans in sharing their condolences on social media, Kenyan music stars described Christian as a great star whose music power ruled through a generation.

“Rest in peace homeboy. Your contribution to the Kenyan music industry shall never be forgotten. Condolences to prophet Lovi and the entire family,” wrote Nonini.

Wahu, who also recorded with Ogopa Deejays together with the Longombas back in the day, described Lovi as a diligent guy whose humility was rare among other musicians.

“I had the privilege to work with the Longombas when we were recording from Ogopa Deejays. They were an amazing lot. The most amazing thing was how the two brothers remained humble amidst fame and fortune. Lovi was special in that he was a very diligent guy,” Wahu said.

The Longombas became a household name in 2002 and songs like Vuta Pumz, Dondosa, Piga Makofi and Shika More were all club bangers.

They were known for their energetic infectious performance and their fashion scene, an urban cool look that made them trend setters.

Their debut album, Chukua, was released in 2005, and in 2006 they were invited to perform at the Channel O Music Video Awards.

The Longombas are related to veteran Congolese singer Awilo Longomba and come from a musical family, i.e their father Lovi Longomba, was a member of Super Mazembe, while their grandfather, Vicky Longomba, was a member of TPOK Jazz .