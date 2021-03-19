East African musicians celebrate Magufuli’s contribution to music industry

By Paul waiswa

Tanzanian president John Pombe Magufuli who was pronounced dead on Wednesday will always be loved and remembered for his contributions to the music industry .

Following a couple of years of beef, envy and jealousy between Diamond platinumz and Alikibia, Magufuli summoned the two bongo stars and united them. According to the deceased, the two were young men who should not be left waste time beefing and fighting one another. It was an instrumental move that saw Diamond and Alikibia sharing the podium in a rare manner.

Away from that, Tanzanian musicians greatly relied on South Africa for ordinary music video shoots. Surprisingly, his entry into the State house led to the simplicity of the existing policies that made shoot music videos in Tanzania relatively cheap and affordable.

In Tanzania, musicians can now have access to venues that were formerly inaccessible due to the escalated fees. He went further and moved the copyright society of Tanzania from the ministry of Industry and trade to the ministry of information, culture, Arts and sports.

The move aimed at ensuring that musicians are well compensated. About music and politics, Magufuli brought together almost top bongo musicians.

This was a rare take as it had never existed prior. Usually, the campaign trail attracted a few artists, but during his entry into the system and state house summed up all the challenges and possibly brought together the industry which could be the reason why many singers have come out and recorded condolence songs in honor and remembrance of the fallen people’s president.