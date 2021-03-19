Evelyn Lagu’s charity concert cleared

By Paul Waiswa

The latest reaching our entertainment hub indicates that after following the appropriate routes and seeking permission from the responsible authorities, Evelyn Lagu’s charity concert is set and cleared to take place.

The event will be happening despite of the temporary ban on events. It has been okayed by the Director of General Health services who allowed the organizers to go on and stage a charity concert for the singer to save her life.

The Director’s update comes after a documented request that musician Evelyn Lagu’s friend submitted to the ministry of health requesting to stage a charity concert and raise for the singer to be airlifted to India for a kidney transplant operation. The concert is slated for Theatre Labonita and Freedom city with many artists and performers set and ready to stand by their comrade and fellow singer.

The venues shall not have the usual capacity of attendees that is always full to the brim.

They have been instructed to house 200 heads as organizers have been emphasized to keep their eyes widely active to maintain the SOPs.

A few weeks back, a car wash fundraising was organized for the musician at Papaz spot Makindye for the musician that raised 61 of the 250 millions required for the surgery.