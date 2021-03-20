Balaam offers scholarship to MP-elect Muhammad Ssegirinya

By Hussein Kiganda

Events organiser, Balaam Barugahara has offered Ssegirinya Muhammad a senior four and senior six scholarship opportunity as he battles a fake academic paper scandal.

In an interview with a TV station in town, the events organiser promised that he will take Me. Updates to school.

“If it all goes bad for Ssegirinya and it is proved that he did not go to school, I am offering him a scholarship from S.4 to S.6. I will endeavour to buy for him appetizers, ’emberenge’ and more…,” Balam said.

He also promised that if Ssegirinya’s documents are found authentic and real, he will buy for him a cow to share with his supporters in jubilation over the victory.

“And if he it is found that he really went to school and studied, I will have to buy for him a cow. He slaughters it and shares it with his supporters. I very much believe that he is a good man because he helps very many people. In fact, to me, he is the best MP in Kampala…,”he added.

Muhammad Ssegirinya has been in the news over speculations that he faked academic documents to stand for the Kawempe North legislative seat.

