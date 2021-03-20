Bebe Cool’s son to sit UNEB exams next year

By Ahmad Muto

State minister for Education and Sports (Higher education) John Chrysestom Muyingo has said that the government is fully aware of the students that missed their UNEB exams while representing Uganda at the just concluded AFCON U17-20.

However, he has informed them that they will sit for the exams next year and therefore should continue preparing themselves and remain calm. The senior four candidates were away in Mauritania and Morocco when the exams started.

This comes after several parents protested asking the government to let their children sit the exams they missed.

Those who missed are singer Bebe Cool’s son Alpha Thiery Ssali, Ivan Irinimbabzi of Royal Giants High School, Oscar Mawa of Gombe High, Mutyaba Travis of St Mary’s Secondary School, Kitende and Elvis Mwanje of Masaka SS. The senior four exams started on March 1 and will end on March 30, 2021. According to UNEB letting these students sit the exams will present a challenge to the exams body.