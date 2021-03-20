I’m going to attend Magufuli’s burial – Chameleone

By Ahmad Muto

Singer Jose Chameleone has revealed that he will be travelling to Tanzania to attend the burial of former Tanzania president, John Pombe Magufuli. According to him, he has a big connection with the country having given him the chance to become the artiste he is today.

Secondly, he noted that he had a lot of respect for Magufuli, having named him a Swahili ambassador for popularizing their language and culture to the world.

He said: “I have a very big connection with Tanzania so it is very sad that they have lost their president. You know TZ is also like my family. I was to have a concert there this whole weekend but we have postponed. I am planning to go attend the national vigil and the burial in Cheta.”

He added that they have also contacted him to be a part of the Magufuli tribute song that the likes of Diamond, Rayvanny, Msechu among others are already working on.

