Kanye West not the richest Black man in the US – Forbes

By Ahmad Muto

American rapper Kanye West on Wednesday was reported by a number of media outlets as the richest Black person in America, worth $6.6 billion. This was after Bloomberg reported that his Yeezy sneaker and Yeezy Gap brands have a combined value of $4.7 billion.

However, on Friday, Forbes claimed it is not true based on their calculations. They estimate that he is worth $1.8 billion. Therefore, putting Vista Equity’s Robert F. Smith as the richest Black Person in the US, worth an estimated $6 billion while Nigeria’s Aliko Dangote is worth $11.8 billion, making him the richest Black person in the world.

Kanye West has been accused of inflating his net worth. In the past he said that Forbes was purposely snubbing him.