King Saha worries fans

By Ahmad Muto

Singer King Saha’s fans have expressed worry after he shared a photo on his facebook page donning dark shades. A

ccording to their observation, their favourite artiste looks like a shadow of his former self, downcast and dispirited. They wondered what could possibly have happened to him.

Some alleged drugs saying he is slowly wearing down with all the talent while another section of his followers claimed they can hardly recognize him now.

Babra Katagira: “King Saha what’s eating you up.your nolonger the jolly Saha I used to see.if it is drugs cheeiii leave them kubanga ogwawo blood.i love your music but enjayi jileke.”

Andy Jones: “Whatever is drinking this man, it’s a very strong substance. That’s another talent on its way to the drainage. Very sad.”

Biira Kelvin: “Me I didn’t know that is King Saha he has changed totally oba Corona.” It should be remembered that weeks ago, his ex-girlfriend Joweria Ali expressed a similar opinion after the singer posted a photo online. She asked him to stop doing drugs because she is afraid of what will happen next.