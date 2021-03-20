Pallaso’s new music video rated on YouTube

By Ahmad Muto

After days of hyping his new video online, Pallaso finally premiered it, titled ‘Nalonda Nemala’ on Youtube at a time when the video streaming service has become a hotbed of critical opinions on local songs.

In 17 hours, it had garnered over 10K views and not a single bad review. A rare feat when the likes of Winnie Nwagi, Fik Fameica, Lydia Jazmine, Daddy Andre, Nina Roz and Sheebah have had their videos criticized for numerous reasons recently.

According to those that have watched the video, they have handed over 2021 to him already, claiming it is the best follow up to a mega song like ‘Malamu’ that already has over 2 million views.

Sekanjako Julius: “Pallaso neguno omwaka gugwo Sebo thank you for raising Uganda again.”

Dorious Bukie: “The way Pallaso holds the lady banaye nze nfuna nebuba. Love u uncle P drive us musically till 202+ ffe tuteledde.”

Nalukwago Josephine: “Wabula pallaso kyonkola from malamu to nalonda nemala.” At the start of the year, media personality and music critic, Kasuku said Pallaso is not a talented artiste but one that has to really work hard to score a hit song.