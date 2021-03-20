Producers should also start singing – Paddyman

By Hussein Kiganda

Legendary producer, Paddy Kayiwa Mukasa, also known as Paddyman, has supported fellow producers who have decided to start singing.

He argues that producers are right if they started singing because some Musicians think producers can not sing and they therefore take them for failures.

“I like the fact that producers are also singing their own songs. Some artists think that being producers means we are failures yet we are not. Infact, we are multi-talented.

We can sing, produce, write songs and play instruments. It’s actually being selfless to give what is yours to someone else but who is an artist. Did you know that most artists come to studio without songs and we help to write for them? Artists have taken many ideas from producers and these ideas have made them great…,”he said.



Of late, the producer’s name has not been in the limelight as it was during the times of Jose Chameleon’s “Valu valu”.



The producer sings gospel music. He has built another successful side in gospel despite producing secular music. Some of his songs are,”ebirooto”, “guma”, “nsabira Uganda”, “Christmas yomwaka” featuring Bobi Wine, “tongoba” featuring Julie Mutesasira and many more.



Other producers who have decided to sing own songs are Daddy Andre, Zuli Tums, Producer Seyo and many others. It is however said that singers like Geosteady, the late AK47, Kian Banks, Brian Weiyz and many others started as producers and later became established singers.