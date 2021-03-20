Sheebah fans quarrel over her yacht investment

By Ahmad Muto

Singer Sheebah’s fan’s spent the whole of last week battling trolls that decided to downplay her achievements after unveiling her ‘Queen Karma’ yacht last weekend.

While a section claim all they see is inspiration that moving from 0-100 is possible, the trolls made it a point to taunt her that they know the forces behind her three businesses – Red Terrace, Holic Pads and Red Events.

In what looks like a choreographed attack, they all claim there is a man in Bunga bank rolling the projects and she is just the face.

In one of the comments that get deleted from every post, a one Sharon Solome alleged the companies belong to a Sudanese man based in Bunga. “Red Events, Pads, Red Terrace, Boat Cruise You Create As Queen Karma Cruise, Pads You Create As Holic Pads The Truth Is All This Bu Companies Belongs To Sudanese Man Abeera Omwo Mu Bunga, You Are Just Marketing Partner As The Jeff Kiwa Brand And Thank Him For This Bu Opportunity.

Stop Misleading Young Girls Mbu Hard Work.” In the many instances, her fans have ganged up against the trolls and their claims saying they are just bitter she is breaking barriers and inspiring people.