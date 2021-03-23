I am not into music to compete-Alex Muhangi

By Joan Murungi

When Alex Muhangi joined the music industry last year, he started with a song entitled Bumuleke. However much he went on and released other songs like Entogo, Kunyumirwa and Rosarina, his music has been underrated by many.

Meanwhile, others have considered him unserious in the music business. In response to the comments about this in his music career, the comedy store C.E.O says that people should know he is doing his music for fun.

“When I started singing. I never came to compete or say am battling people like Chameleon or Kenzo. When Covid 19 struck and business came to a standstill. I gave music a try for fan. Am releasing a new song soon,” Muhangi revealed.