I will never marry MC Kats- Caroline Marcah

By Bayan Nalubwama

The online In-laws who said Caroline Marcahand MC Kats’ relationship would end in tears must be Happy now.

The actress has come out to reveal that she would never marry a person like Kats.

During a live interview, Caroline was asked if she would ever get married to a man like Kats to which she answered:

“Personally I would not. He is an extremist, I am an extremist. You don’t connect two wires. You would explode.” she said.

Macha adds that relationships which usually last are of people with different characters where one is always willing to easily let go of an issue and Kats and her are not the type.

“We can always be good friends. We can work together but marriage wise no!” She revealed She also said she would never marry someone from the industry that is why she friend zones all male performers.