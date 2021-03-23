Like Rema, I want to date a common person – Spice Diana

By Ahmad Muto

Singer Spice Diana has said she is frustrated by people that always assume relationships between male and female artistes everytime they do music collaborations. She named Weasel, Ray G and Pallaso as some of the artistes she has worked with and noted that if professional relationships become romantic, the friendship dies and it ends in tears which is bad for business.

Therefore, she said she is not into dating people in her circle and the same industry but would rather pick a leaf from Rema Namakula and date a Hamza Sebunya type who is not part of the industry. But also expressed admiration for Irene Namatovu and Geofrey Lutaaya.

“I can’t date anyone in the industry because I can’t handle. It is hard even when you look around. Andre and Nina have only just started. Generally, the number of celebrity couples has reduced. It always ends in tears,” she said.

She also explained that her and Fik Fameica are good friends and have been for years therefore can’t date him because the industry is small.