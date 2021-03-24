Bebe Cool thrills children with Down syndrome

By Musa Ssemwanga

The World Down Syndrome Day is a global awareness day which has been officially observed by the United Nations since 2012.

This year’s celebrations were held at Kiwatule Reaction Centre by Global Livingston Institute Centre under the theme ‘Connect’ with performance’s from Bebe Cool.

The singer performed a few songs but later sent out a message to both the children’s parents and the World.

Bebe Cool called for people to treat the children humanely (photo: Musa Semwanga)

‘’The Quran elaborates that we were all created in God’s image, that specifically implies that we’re all equal in this world irrespective of sex, or other statuses’’. Let’s treat these children like humans .he said briefly after his performance.

According to the Uganda Down Syndrome Association (UDSA), accurate figure on the prevalence of the malformation is not available although the number of babies born with the disability is estimated at about 1 in 1,000 births.

With Uganda’s population of about 45 million people, this translates to about 45,000 people with the disability.

Experts at this celebration also said that obtaining data on the prevalence of Down syndrome in Uganda is challenging because some health workers have not been formally trained to identify the disability.