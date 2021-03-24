Davido blames fans for issues with Wizkid

By Ahmad Muto

Nigerian singer Davido has attributed his bad relationship with singer Wizkid to their fans.

According to him, they don’t have issues with each other but their fans. While appearing on Ionwannatalk podcast, he said if they were to sit down to discuss their issues, the world would be surprised to learn that they have not more than two or three issues with each other.

He recognized the effort of their fans pitting them against each other for their own entertainment, saying the beef is now between fans, not the artistes.

On his thought on whether a collaboration between them would be a hit, he said they used to be good friends but is surprised that they haven’t done a song together in 10 years.

However, he noted that they are both not in the same mental space. Davido also noted that there are arguments that their issues boosted their careers and brands while on the other hand, some argue that coming together will make them bigger.