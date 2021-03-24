King Michael vows clear Bebe Cool’s debt with Zulanda

By Ahmad Muto

Singer King Michael has vowed to settle Bebe Cool’s debt of sh50 million he allegedly owes songwriter Zulanda should he fail to clear it.

Zulanda came out last week to claim he wrote Bebe Cool’s campaign song titled ‘Tumwongere Akalulu’ for president Museveni but never received payment as agreed because Bebe told him he was never paid for the song.

According to King Michael, having worked with Bebe Cool, that is how he does things and partly the reason they don’t mix well.

He noted that Bebe’s claims that he was never paid are lies because he performed at the NRM manifesto launch in Munyonyo last year and the president was impressed, so there is no way they could not have paid him atleast a fraction.

“Bebe failing to pay is a bad thing for someone of his status. It is very embarrassing. He removed me and Big Eye from the list of artistes who went to Munyonyo where he performed. I saw the president moving his feet to the song. He even went to West Nile and people on the team told me he received money. If he does not pay Zulanda, I will pay him myself,” said Michael.

It is important to note that last year, Bebe Cool was accused by city barber, Mart Barber for failure to clear a sh3 million debt for styling his hair.