King Oyo named Ikon Initiative Patron

By Musa Ssemwanga

The iKon Initiative is a prestigious program by Reach A Hand Uganda that recognizes and awards transformational thought leaders and implementers in various fields of social development in Uganda and Africa at large.

His Majesty Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV was named patron for the initiative a few days to its launch and first event ‘The IKon Awards night.

This will be an annual gala night which will be organized during ‘The International Youth Day’ and the objective of the award will be to celebrate successful, brilliant, innovative, and outstanding young people of ages 18-35 years.

Besides the awards, Patricia Catherine Najjita a communications officer at Reach A Hand says that this annual initiative will also include a series of activities ranging from idea and concept generation incubators, mentorship via master classes, summits, and courses that will culminate in the awarding of well-deserving ventures masterfully executed.

‘We are looking at every young practitioner having access to critical resources, information and motivation to grow their impact despite operating in an under-resourced and highly competitive community.’ Added Humphrey Nabimanya.