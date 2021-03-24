Musicians storm Gulu, blame Cindy and Abitex for woes

By Ahmad Muto

Local musicians that boarded buses and went to the northern Uganda town of Gulu to present their woes to Gen. Salim Saleh have blamed events promoter Abitex for sidelining them.

According to the artistes, they accused Abitex of receiving money meant for them and only shared it with the popular established artistes. They claim they are frustrated by their representatives at the Uganda Musicians Association (UMA) who never get their views to the likes of Gen. Saleh, so they decided to look for him themselves to get money for rent and other basic needs.

“We decided to go to Gulu to meet Gen. Salim Saleh ourselves because our leaders have failed us. If the stimulus fund is delaying, they should atleast take care of our immediate needs like rent,” they wailed.

They also accused their leaders of saying they are not artistes on seeing them in Gulu. UMA president Cindy Sanyu was particularly singled out for allegedly asking security to beat them up.