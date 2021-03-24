Shaban Senyange named among Top 100 conservation leaders

By Ahmad Muto

Former Urban television presenter Shaban Senyange has been named among the Top 100 Young African Conservation Leaders.

Senyange hosted the Ecozone show that tackled environmental issues from plants, wildlife, humans cutting across the entire ecosystem.

Having travelled across the globe fostering environmental issues, he has been named among other conservation leaders from across Africa for his contribution to the Exceed Institute of Safety, Management and Technology, Kampala.

Prominent on the list are Nigerians, Cameroonians, Kenyans and South Africans.

Senyange took to social media to share the news: “Excited to announce that I just made the first ever TOP 100 YOUNG AFRICAN CONSERVATION LEADERS. Young people leading the light for the sustainable development of the continent.”

The other Ugandan on the list is Derrick Emmanuel Mugisha for his contribution to the Global Youth Diversity Network, Uganda.

According to the awards website, the Top 100 conservation leaders are set to access a one-year leadership development programme aimed at enabling them have knowledge and skills to improve design of their initiatives, implementation model, community engagement, networking and resource mobilization.