Socialite Meddie Sentongo in child custody battle

By Paul Waiswa

Faded socialite Meddie Ssentongo who came into limelight over 10 years ago and painted the city with money is back in media battling a child custody case.

According to Suzan Nakiyingi, the biological mother of the Six year old child met with the socialite seven years ago. They had never seen nor met one another but circumstantially had to do for sex that resulted into a pregnancy. According to Nakiyingi, she battled with the pregnancy and after giving birth, spilled the secret to Ssentongo updating him on how he had got a child.

At that moment, Ssentongo tried to ignore the allegations imagining how a one-time sex could result into a pregnancy but later cooled down and admitted. At this time he was out of the country.

On his return home, Sentongo insisted on a DNA that lucky enough indicated that the child was his. It was at this time that the self-proclaimed socialite claimed for the child and thus the mother surrendered the kid to the father.

It is now three years after the child turned six years on March 11 not accessed by the mother.

Nakiyingi vows to own back her child explaining that she battled with the pregnancy and even during the early stages of the child until the child turned three before was taken by the dad.

In a phone interview with Meddie Ssentongo, he admits to father the child as he did not distance self from all allegations saying he knows the girl who mothers his child.

By the time she informed me about the pregnancy, I was away from the country but gave her attention and when I came back, since I was not so sure we headed for a DNA that proved everything was right. Since then I took on my responsibility to rise up the kid.

“Unless Nakiyingi is misguided but it could not have been this direction of engaging in media because even in the initial stages, media was not invited but we managed to come to a clear conclusion”, said during a phone interview.

According to a close source, Sentongo could not wait see his blood growing up miserably thus obtaining his child at an early age. He wants his children grow up in a good life.