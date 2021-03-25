Eric Omondi announces return of reality show

By Ahmad Muto

Kenyan comedian Eric Omondi who was arrested last week after his reality show, Wife Material 2 got cancelled for violating broadcasting regulations in Kenya has announced its return. He was accused widely on social media for airing adult content without a rating.

Through an Instagram post, he announced that it is returning soon but with some serious changes, one of them being the show getting Rated PG21, admitting that it is not good for children’s consumption.

“#WifeMaterial2 was to resume officially this weekend but out of HONOR and RESPECT We will take time to CELEBRATE and MOURN our HERO and stand with our Brothers and Sisters from TANZANIA. We will Resume Afterwards,” he posted.

Last week we reported here how one of the contestants from Uganda called Nadia refused to return home after the show got cancelled and all the other contestants returned home. There were five Ugandan contestants.